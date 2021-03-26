Musona happy at KAS Eupen

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona is hoping that he stays longer at Belgian side, KAS Eupen, where he is enjoying his career.The 30-year-old is on loan from ASC Anderlecht until the end of the season.However, the striker is hoping that the club extends his stay or sign him permanently."They have been very respectful and that is what I like most about the team because they don't take me for granted. They give me the respect and the value that I deserve because of my contribution to the team and also for my country," Musona told NewsDay.He added: "We haven't discussed about my future. We will talk about that at the end of the season."He said Eupen's decision to release him for national duty when most European clubs were blocking their players from travelling during this month's international break made him to love the club even more."There was never a problem with my club. I was one of the first players to be released for national duty. As soon as they received a letter from Zifa, they said I can travel. They accepted the request immediately without saying anything about COVID-19. They know I'm the captain of my country, so they respect me. They respect the decisions I make and they respect when someone has been called for national duty. For me, it was very easy," Musona added.The striker was one of the only four Europe-based players that travelled for Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Botswana and Zambia.The others were the Turkeybased duo of Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu and Romario Matova who plays in Croatia.Warriors poster boy Tino Kadewere, who is based in France, together with Marshall Munetsi did not come. Other regulars like Marvelous Nakamba and Tendayi Darikwa, who are both based in England, were also barred from travelling.However, the squad was still good enough to beat Botswana last week to qualify for next year's Afcon finals in Cameroon.They face Zambia in a dead rubber qualifier in Harare tonight."I was praying and hoping that my fellow players be released because I was getting stories that they will be blocked from travelling. I was a bit worried because these were the last two qualifiers and very crucial games.In this situation, I thought we needed all our best players to win the games like this. Unfortunately, they didn't come and the team that we fielded was not our best.Fortunately, those who came in worked hard and won the match. We won the match for them because they deserve it. They have been with us since day one and we needed to win to atone for their disappointment.