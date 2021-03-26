Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Musona happy at KAS Eupen

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona is hoping that he stays longer at Belgian side, KAS Eupen, where he is enjoying his career.

The 30-year-old is on loan from ASC Anderlecht until the end of the season.

However, the striker is hoping that the club extends his stay or sign him permanently.

"They have been very respectful and that is what I like most about the team because they don't take me for granted. They give me the respect and the value that I deserve because of my contribution to the team and also for my country," Musona told NewsDay.

He added: "We haven't discussed about my future. We will talk about that at the end of the season."

He said Eupen's decision to release him for national duty when most European clubs were blocking their players from travelling during this month's international break made him to love the club even more.

"There was never a problem with my club. I was one of the first players to be released for national duty. As soon as they received a letter from Zifa, they said I can travel. They accepted the request immediately without saying anything about COVID-19. They know I'm the captain of my country, so they respect me. They respect the decisions I make and they respect when someone has been called for national duty. For me, it was very easy," Musona added.

The striker was one of the only four Europe-based players that travelled for Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Botswana and Zambia.

The others were the Turkeybased duo of Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu and Romario Matova who plays in Croatia.

Warriors poster boy Tino Kadewere, who is based in France, together with Marshall Munetsi did not come. Other regulars like Marvelous Nakamba and Tendayi Darikwa, who are both based in England, were also barred from travelling.

However, the squad was still good enough to beat Botswana last week to qualify for next year's Afcon finals in Cameroon.

They face Zambia in a dead rubber qualifier in Harare tonight.

"I was praying and hoping that my fellow players be released because I was getting stories that they will be blocked from travelling. I was a bit worried because these were the last two qualifiers and very crucial games.

In this situation, I thought we needed all our best players to win the games like this. Unfortunately, they didn't come and the team that we fielded was not our best.

Fortunately, those who came in worked hard and won the match. We won the match for them because they deserve it. They have been with us since day one and we needed to win to atone for their disappointment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu plots SK Moyo, Mathema, Nyoni parly recalls

51 mins ago | 377 Views

'Zanu-PF printing MDC cards, regalia'

52 mins ago | 157 Views

Sikhala confronts Parly over blocked CDF project

53 mins ago | 76 Views

EU condemns MDC activists' continued incarceration

53 mins ago | 49 Views

Jealous man kills sex worker

54 mins ago | 133 Views

Govt pumps $1m into VTCs

54 mins ago | 29 Views

Zapu lobbies embassies to decentralise to Bulawayo

55 mins ago | 37 Views

LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Rights lawyers urge citizens to reject Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

56 mins ago | 88 Views

Lupane villagers produce organic face, hair oils

57 mins ago | 81 Views

AfDB pegs Zimbabwe growth at 4,2%

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living spikes again

58 mins ago | 223 Views

Matemadanda must self-introspect

59 mins ago | 176 Views

Prophet sets up recording studio

60 mins ago | 104 Views

Loga slams door on Devine Lunga

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Prophet goes insane after 'desecrating' sacred mountain

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Govt, Econet fight over land for cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Aspirants flock to Bulawayo VID depot

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Majaivana gives fans Sayiwela hit one more time

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Justice Ndewere inquiry resumes

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Crop hectarage increases by 23%

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Loga shuts door on players

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa directs party to support NDS1

1 hr ago | 35 Views

West's Zimbabwean political project crumbling

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimra reviews vehicle clearance process

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Kamambo targets World Cup finals

1 hr ago | 56 Views

New power plant to feed 25MW into national grid

1 hr ago | 57 Views

More vaccines arrive today

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

US based Zimbabwean businessman shortlisted among 100 world innovators

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zanu PF's Alum Mpofu dies

11 hrs ago | 2624 Views

N-tsek, Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for Afcon 2021

12 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

14 hrs ago | 3543 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

15 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

15 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

15 hrs ago | 870 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

18 hrs ago | 842 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 2213 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

19 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

20 hrs ago | 3115 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

23 hrs ago | 4068 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days