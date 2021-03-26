Prophet sets up recording studio

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GWERU-BORN self-proclaimed prophet, Gerry King, who once worked with the Joyous Celebration music outfit, has set up a recording studio in an effort to uplift up-and-coming artistes.The King Ministries founder told NewsDay Life & Style that the initiative was born after realising that the city had abundant talent which was not being tapped into."My efforts to set up the studio were encouraged by the realisation that there is a lot of talent in Gweru. This city is at the heart of the nation, but most gifted artistes including the likes of DJ Tamuka, Oskido and Simplex among others had to leave the city for lack of recognition," he said."I started Gerry King Music Production in 2015 and have worked with a number of upcoming artistes such as Leona Kylie and DJ Smart whom I regard as the best producer to come from the Midlands capital. Together with DJ Smart, we have produced the famous Parapata song performed by Nathan."He said the studio would soon be launched in Gweru."I am committed to helping young and gifted artistes shine to international standards," he said.The prophet has also helped teenage Gweru-born up-and-coming artiste, Leona "Lilie" Furusa find feet in the music industry.