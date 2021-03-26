Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

AfDB pegs Zimbabwe growth at 4,2%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S economy contracted by 10% last year and is envisaged to grow by 4,2% in 2021 if effective measures are taken to stabilise foreign exchange and avoid excessive money creation, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in a statement on Friday.

The pan-African lender had previously projected a 5,6% growth.

The 4,2% growth rate is below the 7,4% projected by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in February, but slightly higher than the 2,5% growth projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank's 2,8% projection.

In its latest African Economic Outlook 2021 report titled From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa, AfDB said the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and drought underpinned the 10% contraction in 2020.

Zimbabwe's inflation rose to a post-dollarisation high of 839% in July last year, before receding to 341% by December 2020.

The RBZ has projected the rate to plummet to about 10% by the end of this year.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe's economy was already in recession, contracting by 6% in 2019. Output fell because of economic instability and the removal of subsidies on maize meal, fuel, and electricity prices," AfDB said.

"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued drought led to 10% contraction in real GDP [gross domestic product] in 2020. Inflation soared, averaging 622,8% in 2020, up from 226,9% in 2019. Foreign exchange reforms were instituted in June 2020, which dampened an inflation that raged at an annual rate of 838% in July. Fiscal and current account deficits also recovered after July, but both deteriorated for the year as a whole," AfDB said.

According to the regional bank, Zimbabwe's budget deficit rose from 2,7% in 2019 to 2,9% in 2020 while the current account moved from a surplus of 1,1% of GDP in 2019 to a deficit of 1,9% in 2020. "The exchange rate depreciated from $2,5 in February 2019 and stabilising around $82 to the US dollar in December 2020. Poverty stood at 70,5% in 2019 while unemployment remained high at over 21%.The banking system is stable. Banks have some room to increase credit. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 38,8% in 2020 against a benchmark of 70%. Non-performing loans are at 3,23%, well under the regulatory benchmark of 5%. The capital adequacy ratio is more than three times the regulatory requirement of 12%," the bank said.

"Modest economic recovery is projected in 2021 if effective measures are taken to stabilise foreign exchange and avoid excessive money creation. But the outlook is clouded by a number of factors. The pandemic and government policies to contain the disease will affect production levels across all sectors - although a partial easing of border closures may help."

AfDB said the industrial and mining sectors would also be affected by several drawbacks.

"The problems are exacerbated by debt distress and arrears, and low international reserves that can cover less than one month of imports. Zimbabwe's economic situation will remain challenged in 2021 although the foreign exchange reforms, especially the weekly forex auctions introduced in June 2020 could create price stability and create room for modest economic recovery," it said.

The bank noted that Zimbabwe's total public debt was US$11,1 billion, which translates to 53,9% of GDP.

It said 95,6% of this debt was external, including $6,4 billion in arrears to international financial institutions, bilateral, and private creditors.

Zimbabwe has been in default to global lenders since 2000.

A staff-monitored programme with the IMF to help Zimbabwe implement economic policies from May 2019 to March 2020 collapsed in September 2019, although government has said the IMF is heading back to Zimbabwe in a few months' time.

"The government and the IMF have not agreed to a new arrangement, which would be aimed at helping Zimbabwe clear its arrears. As a result, the country will have to continue to rely largely on domestic resource mobilisation and borrowing from non-Paris Club members like China. The international financial institutions will not resume lending until debt arrears are cleared," AfDB said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu plots SK Moyo, Mathema, Nyoni parly recalls

55 mins ago | 433 Views

'Zanu-PF printing MDC cards, regalia'

56 mins ago | 177 Views

Sikhala confronts Parly over blocked CDF project

57 mins ago | 84 Views

EU condemns MDC activists' continued incarceration

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Jealous man kills sex worker

58 mins ago | 141 Views

Govt pumps $1m into VTCs

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Zapu lobbies embassies to decentralise to Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 42 Views

LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer

59 mins ago | 130 Views

Rights lawyers urge citizens to reject Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Lupane villagers produce organic face, hair oils

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living spikes again

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Matemadanda must self-introspect

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Prophet sets up recording studio

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Loga slams door on Devine Lunga

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Musona happy at KAS Eupen

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Prophet goes insane after 'desecrating' sacred mountain

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Govt, Econet fight over land for cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Aspirants flock to Bulawayo VID depot

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Majaivana gives fans Sayiwela hit one more time

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Justice Ndewere inquiry resumes

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Crop hectarage increases by 23%

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Loga shuts door on players

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa directs party to support NDS1

1 hr ago | 36 Views

West's Zimbabwean political project crumbling

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimra reviews vehicle clearance process

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Kamambo targets World Cup finals

1 hr ago | 57 Views

New power plant to feed 25MW into national grid

1 hr ago | 60 Views

More vaccines arrive today

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

8 hrs ago | 1358 Views

US based Zimbabwean businessman shortlisted among 100 world innovators

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zanu PF's Alum Mpofu dies

12 hrs ago | 2635 Views

N-tsek, Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for Afcon 2021

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

15 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

15 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

15 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

15 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

18 hrs ago | 843 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 2218 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

19 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

20 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

23 hrs ago | 4070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days