Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rights lawyers urge citizens to reject Zimbabwe's 'Logan Act'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HUMAN rights group has urged Zimbabweans to reject the ruling Zanu-PF party's plans to push through the Patriot Bill in Parliament, describing it as "undemocratic".

Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi recently introduced a motion in Parliament calling for the need to enact the Bill, which seeks to prohibit citizens from communicating messages intended to harm the image and reputation of the country on international platforms or engaging with foreign countries with the intention of harming the country's image, among others.

The Cabinet Committee on National Peace and Reconciliation in August 2020 tasked the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry to draft principles of the proposed law.

In October, 2020, Justice ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza said the principles of the Patriot Bill had been drafted.

In a statement yesterday, Abammeli Lawyers for Human Rights said the proposed Bill would cause more harm to the image and reputation of the country on international platforms, adding it should be outrightly rejected as it was "undemocratic."

"Zimbabweans should use all constitutionally available means to oppose the introduction of a Patriot Bill because it would be undemocratic. It would be unreasonable. It would violate freedom of expression and freedom of the media. It would violate freedom to demonstrate and petition," the lawyers' network said.

"It would violate a number of political rights, including the right to make political choices freely, rights to join and to participate in the activities of a political party or organisation of one's choice to campaign freely for a political party or cause to challenge or support the policies of the government or any political or what-ever cause to stand for election and for public office if elected to hold such office," they said.

During his contribution on the proposed Bill in Parliament recently, Togarepi said Zimbabwe badly needed the law to "protect the Zimbabwean brand".

He said in the United States, there was a similar law called the Logan Act, which was promulgated in 1799 and criminalises negotiations through correspondence or communication by unauthorised American citizens with foreign governments that have a dispute with the US.

The Act was a direct response to the private efforts by the late US politician George Logan to negotiate peace between America and France during an undeclared naval war between 1798 and 1800.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu plots SK Moyo, Mathema, Nyoni parly recalls

55 mins ago | 435 Views

'Zanu-PF printing MDC cards, regalia'

56 mins ago | 177 Views

Sikhala confronts Parly over blocked CDF project

57 mins ago | 84 Views

EU condemns MDC activists' continued incarceration

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Jealous man kills sex worker

58 mins ago | 141 Views

Govt pumps $1m into VTCs

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zapu lobbies embassies to decentralise to Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 42 Views

LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer

60 mins ago | 130 Views

Lupane villagers produce organic face, hair oils

1 hr ago | 91 Views

AfDB pegs Zimbabwe growth at 4,2%

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe cost of living spikes again

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Matemadanda must self-introspect

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Prophet sets up recording studio

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Loga slams door on Devine Lunga

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Musona happy at KAS Eupen

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Prophet goes insane after 'desecrating' sacred mountain

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Govt, Econet fight over land for cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Aspirants flock to Bulawayo VID depot

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Majaivana gives fans Sayiwela hit one more time

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Justice Ndewere inquiry resumes

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Crop hectarage increases by 23%

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Loga shuts door on players

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa directs party to support NDS1

1 hr ago | 36 Views

West's Zimbabwean political project crumbling

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimra reviews vehicle clearance process

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Kamambo targets World Cup finals

1 hr ago | 57 Views

New power plant to feed 25MW into national grid

1 hr ago | 60 Views

More vaccines arrive today

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

8 hrs ago | 1358 Views

US based Zimbabwean businessman shortlisted among 100 world innovators

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zanu PF's Alum Mpofu dies

12 hrs ago | 2635 Views

N-tsek, Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for Afcon 2021

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

15 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

15 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

15 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

15 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

18 hrs ago | 844 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 2218 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

19 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

20 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

23 hrs ago | 4070 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days