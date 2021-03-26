LSZ deregisters 'double-dipping' lawyer

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUNDER and managing partner of Manokore Attorneys DLA Piper Africa Zimbabwe, Lloyd Manokore, has been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for unethical conduct after representing two parties whose interests were conflicted.Manokore was last week convicted by a disciplinary tribunal headed by Justice Felistus Chatukuta and Justice Joseph Musakwa, leading to his deregistration by the LSZ.The tribunal said Manokore's conduct was unprofessional, dishonourable, and unworthy, warranting the deletion of his name from the register of the legal practitioners, notaries and conveyancers."It is our view that the applicant has succeeded to prove ... that the respondent's conduct firstly, acted for two parties who were conflicted, secondly sold the property without consent or order of court and lastly failed to remit the balance of the purchase price to complainants and instead remitting it to National Foods, was unprofessional, dishonourable and unworthy of a legal practitioner," said Justice Chatukuta.Manokore's case arose after one Perkins Zhawari and his wife on June 20, 2016 filed a complaint to the LSZ against him.The couple owned an immovable property, Lot 2 of Stand number 91M in Bellevue, Bulawayo.Sometime in 2012, Celgrim Bakeries (Pvt) Ltd made an application for a credit facility with the National Foods Limited.The company was represented by Grimmond Nyatanga, who requested Zhawari to provide collateral security required by National Foods for the credit facility in the sum of $3 000.Zhawari offered his immovable property as security and they signed a power of attorney on November 6, 2012, and appointed Manokore and Partners to act as the attorney and agent whenever the money became due.Zhawari deposed to an affidavit ceding the immovable property in support of the application by Celgrim Bakeries.It later turned out that Manokore's law firm also represented National Foods.Celgrim Bakeries failed to pay the debt as agreed, and on February 19, 2013, signed an acknowledgement of debt amounting to US$10 520,53 undertaking to pay monthly instalments of US$2 000.Stll, the company failed to honour its commitment.On January 24, 2014, Manokore acting on behalf of National Foods, sent a letter to Zhawari advising him of plans to sell the property to offset the debt.The property was sold to Grace Nyoni for $35 000, and $6 802,54 due to Zhawari was remitted to National Foods.Manokore opposed the claims, saying he filed an urgent chamber application seeking to stay the tribunal proceedings pending the finalisation of a court case in which Zhawari was seeking cancellation of the sale of the property, but his submission was turned down.