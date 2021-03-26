Jealous man kills sex worker

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A JEALOUS Harare man faces a murder charge after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, a commercial sex worker, for seeing another man.John Takundwa (26) on Saturday appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko and was remanded in custody to April 9 pending indictment to the High Court for trial.Allegations were that the unnamed now-deceased used to ply her trade along Mukuvisi River in Harare where Takundwa saw her with another man.On March 24 this year, Takundwa allegedly had a misunderstanding with one Brian Makombe, whom he accused of having an affair with the now-deceased.He threatened Makombe with unspecified action and left.At around 7pm on the same date, Takundwa was seen walking with the deceased along Mukuvisi River near Magaba area.The accused allegedly assaulted the deceased over infidelity and left her for dead.The next day, the deceased's naked body was found with a swollen face and bruises on the right cheek, as well as a deep cut on the left eye.People around Mukuvisi area lodged a police report, leading to Takundwa's arrest.