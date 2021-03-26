MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

News / Local

by Staff reporter

INVESTIGATIONS into the matter in which MDC-Alliance member Netsai Marova is accused of assaulting a police officer at Harare Central Police Station are almost complete with the National Prosecuting Authority having been seized with the docket.Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti today told the court that the district public prosecutor was perusing the docket to ascertain whether all the relevant evidence was available to start trial.Mr Mutsokoti said they will furnish Marova with a trial date when she returns to court on April 25. Marova is charged with assaulting a peace officer or alternatively disorderly conduct.It is alleged that on March 5 at around 7.40pm police details from Law and Order wanted authority to detain Mamombe and Chimbiri on allegations of participating in a public gathering.Marova is alleged to have blocked a police officer Linnet Mtero from taking the two to holding cells causing commotion in the process.The court heard that Marowa then punched Mtero four times on the chest resulting in her arrest.Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi presided.