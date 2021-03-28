Latest News Editor's Choice


Trucker shot in SA border queue

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 38-year-old Malawian truck driver is battling for life at Musina General Hospital in South Africa after he was shot in the head early on Monday by two gunmen who pounced on his vehicle along the N1 highway while he awaited to be cleared for passage into the border.

The two alleged robbers are said to have demanded money from the man whose identify is yet to be revealed before shooting him in the head and escaping with an undisclosed sum of money.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Musina Station Commander Colonel Mukwevho on 002782 759 4931 or the Crime Stop number 007860010111.

"The police in Musina are appealing for information that assist in tracing the suspects who, today Monday 29 March 2021, allegedly shot the truck driver and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money as well as a cell phone along the N1 road next to the weigh bridge," he said.

"Two unknown suspects, one armed with a firearm, allegedly arrived at the truck and suddenly demanded money from the driver".

Brig Mojapelo said the duo then shot and robbed him and thereafter fled into the bushes.

He said the injured victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Source - the herald

