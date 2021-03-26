Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MASKANDI musician, Brian Mlamuli Moyo who hails from Fort Rixon is making his presence felt in South Africa.Using the stage name, IGcokama likaMthwakazi, the artiste this past weekend, took the number one spot on Johannesburg-based Amaqhawanentaba FM's Maskandi Top 40 chart show through his song, Kusempini.The artiste is defying his background odds to determine his future considering that he joined the music scene last year."I started music professionally last year and managed to release two singles, iSocial media followed by Kusempini. I'm happy that as new as I am in the industry, I've managed to be recognised by many and my fan base is increasing," said IGcokama likaMthwakazi.He said he is now preparing for the release of his debut album which he hopes to be out by early September.