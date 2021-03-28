Latest News Editor's Choice


Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UNSETTLED MDC founding politician and former legislator Abednico Bhebhe has rejoined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.

Bhebhe was expelled from the then Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T during the tense period leading up to the opposition's chaotic elective congress last December.

The firebrand politician was national organising secretary when he was sacked over gross violation of the party's constitution by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T.

Bhebhe was readmitted back to MDC-T after the newly elected Douglas Mwonzora executive maintained it was not going to victimise any party official accused of stirring up chaos ahead of congress.

However, he spurned the overtures, insisting he did not recognise the outcome of the MDC-T's December congress and its decision to readmit him.

"In view of the aforementioned points, I want to make it categorically clear that I do not recognize the outcome of the 27th December 2020 EOC and hence the so-called National Council has no legal mandate to readmit me to what I do not even recognize. As far as I am concerned, the EOC elections were not conducted and hence the amendment of the Constitution illegitimate," Bhebhe said then.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, MDC Alliance Matebeleland North provincial spokesperson Mhlonipheki Ncube confirmed the former Nkayi lawmaker has since joined MDC Alliance.

"In a nutshell, Mr Bhebhe has been generally welcomed by all Matebeleland North structures and are looking forward to working with him very well.

"He is a hard worker not withstanding his weaknesses. He knows how to mobilise and that is what we are looking at," said Ncube.

The MDC Alliance spokesperson said Bhebhe was also coming to join the party with all his supporters.

"That has greatly strengthened us and we are confident of retaining Nkayi South during the next elections," said Ncube.

Nkayi South was won by Star Mathe of Zanu-PF during the 2018 elections.

Bhebhe was in 2005 among some party legislators who split from the then Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC over differences on whether to take part in the country's senatorial elections that were being reintroduced by government at the time.

He would later spring a surprise by rejoining the Tsvangirai led MDC.

Bhebhe was also among MDC Alliance politicians who split from the main opposition to revive the MDC-T which was then led by Khupe.

He is now back with MDC Alliance.

Source - newzimbabwe

