Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'VID to allow automatic cars during road tests'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT says it is considering allowing the use of automatic cars for Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) road tests after the country recorded an increase in the importation of used Japanese vehicles since 2009.

This was revealed by Transport and Infrastructural Development deputy minister Mike Madiro in an interview with NewsDay.

Madiro said he was going to share the idea with experts in his ministry.

"I agree that we should move with time as a country. We cannot be seen doing things the old way during these modern times," he said.

"We are going to give that task to our experts and they should give us a good reason why automatic cars should not be used at VID road tests. If there is no reason to stop us from doing so, then we are definitely going to consider it."

Madiro said unlicensed drivers were the main cause of accidents on the country's roads. Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati welcomed the idea, saying it was long overdue.

"That will be the best move by the government because three-quarters of cars on the roads right now are automatic vehicles. Most drivers of those cars are unlicensed," he said.

"We are so happy because that will help in reducing accidents as we will have more competent drivers on our roads."

Interviews by NewsDay with different motorists revealed that unlicensed automatic car drivers preferred to pay bribes than to properly acquire driving licences at VID due to the fact that the tests are done using manual vehicles.

This has led to millions of dollars paid as bribes and failing to reach the fiscus.

"Every driver wants to be licensed, but the VID instructors concentrate mostly on how to drive a manual car than on mastery of road rules and regulations," John Zvekare, a pirate taxi driver, said.

"I personally feel VID should focus on producing a competent driver on the road than expending their energy on teaching gear shifting or hill start using manual cars."

He said neighbouring countries like South Africa and Namibia were already issuing drivers' licences to people using automatic vehicles.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

4 hrs ago | 2118 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mliswa files for referral to ConCourt

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

2,4m urban households food insecure: ZimVAC

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Zimra sued over rice tax

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Man kills mother (89), uncle (87) over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Pair in court for swindling Steward Bank

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chitungwiza wage bill exceeds revenue collection, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

'No to command vaccination'

5 hrs ago | 648 Views

Hwange Teachers College project our priority, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chinese miner in fresh labour storm

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

MDC-T is putting the cart before the horse

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

By-elections will cut Mwonzora to size

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Praz blacklists 3 vehicle suppliers

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pleads with teachers

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Shona teachers removed from Nkankezi Primary teachers because they could not speak isiNdebele

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mliswa claims discrimination

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Nust to manufacture Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

New exam model for Forms 4 and 6

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

End of the road for fugitive

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mbwando blasts Musona, Ndlovu comparisons

5 hrs ago | 865 Views

Chamisa's MDC misleads nation on Patriotic Bill

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Warriors fringe players struggle

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Bona, hubby get 20ha prime land for a song

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Robbers hit Harare school, get away with US$250,000

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Indian vaccines arrive

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

ZCTU slams employers for sticking to $2 500 minimum wage

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

13 hrs ago | 1115 Views

The Liberation War in Nkayi, Matebeleland: The Agenda by Rhodesian Army & State to starve 'terrorists', a personal experience!

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

The US has no free gifts

13 hrs ago | 642 Views

MDC councillor uses government food aid for personal gains

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Suspended council official refuses to surrender council car

16 hrs ago | 968 Views

Matemadanda dropped as political commissar

17 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Obama's step-grandmother dies

17 hrs ago | 1442 Views

OneMoney records growth in subscriptions

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dlamini-Zuma clobbers Ramaphosa over Rupert

17 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Bushiri extradition hearing: SA witnesses must appear in Malawi court, magistrate rules

17 hrs ago | 828 Views

Abednico Bhebhe rejoins Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe records US$17.7 million trade deficit in January

17 hrs ago | 331 Views

Igcokama likaMthwakazi tops SA radio chart

17 hrs ago | 431 Views

Trucker shot in SA border queue

17 hrs ago | 1268 Views

MDC Alliance member's assault investigations almost done

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimdollar to remain stable

17 hrs ago | 491 Views

Govt frets over Easter holidays

17 hrs ago | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days