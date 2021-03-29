Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru residents plot rates boycott

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
GWERU residents have threatened to boycott paying rates after council on Monday shot down their request to have the rates slashed by 50%, the Southern Eye has learnt.

Early this month, residents demanded a reduction in rates saying they were struggling to settle their bills as a result of the COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected economic activity.

In a letter to Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe, council said it could not afford a rates cut.

"Reference is made to your letter addressed to his worship the mayor councillor J (Josiah) Makombe dated March 9 2021. The matter was deliberated (and) your request was regrettably not acceded to by council," the acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe said in the letter.

Selipiwe said residents were considering staging a demonstration, as well as stopping paying their bills as council had failed to give them a listeningear.

"Going forward as we meet with the district co-ordinator (Joram Chimedza) and Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima, we are also seriously considering staging demonstrations at each and every administration centre in and around Gweru," Selipiwe said.

"We know that a demonstration might not be cleared by police due to COVID-19 regulations, and that is why we would consider boycotting rates payment.

"Now is the time for us to act and show that we have the numbers."

In January, council enforced a 146% tariff increase in line with its 2021 budget, which saw ratepayers receiving exorbitant bills.

Source - newsday

