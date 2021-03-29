Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zapu congress hangs in balance

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
ZAPU structures in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces have petitioned the opposition party's top leadership to postpone the elective congress set for next month amid reports of sharp divisions that could lead to a split.

The party was expected to hold provincial conferences last weekend to pave way for the elective congress set for April 30, but the provincial conferences were reportedly marred by alleged rigging, among other irregularities.

As a result, party structures in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces have pulled out of the process in protest, but other provinces are insisting that the congress should be held as scheduled.

"We have made a formal request to postpone the congress because there was no verification of structures partly because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

"As such, we feel that holding any congress before this important exercise is done will only result in a sham and a rigged congress," Zapu Matabeleland South chairperson Matthew Sibanda told Southern Eye yesterday.

Zapu deputy national organising secretary John Dlamini also confirmed receiving petitions to cancel the elective congress.

"Yes, they have lodged complaints but at the moment, the party is waiting for what other provinces also have to say before the leadership sits and makes a final decision," he said.

The northern region, Mashonaland East and Central have so far held provincial conferences, but party secretarygeneral Strike Mnkandla in a memo annulled the results citing electoral irregularities.

"I was happy that this time the northern region was going to produce the first provincial conference towards congress inside the country. However, this has been mishandled.

"The issuing of the results of the election is done by the secretary-general after any complaints or discrepancies have been sorted.

"If you notice, no recent provincial processes have received this stamp, in spite of the rapid acclamation of outcomes by leaders at various levels.

"The bribery and/or coercion of voters likewise nullify such an election.

"The wearing of regalia from individual leaders is not permissible at an elective conference, just like display of posters and other insignia.

"An elective conference that violates these common standards of elections is null and void," Mnkandla wrote.

The congress is set to elect new party leader following the death of Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.

Acting president Isaac Mabuka has announced that he will not contest for the top position at the congress.

Several members, including Mnkandla, treasurer-general Mark Mbaiwa, Matabeleland South chairperson Sibanda and party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa are reportedly eyeing the presidency.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Don't ignore other killer diseases'

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Gweru residents plot rates boycott

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Why are you fearful of your citizens?

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Chaos reigns supreme at tollgates

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Sadc must intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Billiat returns to action

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Loga sets squad selection criteria

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Nkayi chief taken to court over 'illegal' ruling

7 mins ago | 5 Views

My suspension a ploy to victimise me, says Justice Ndewere

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt mulls new Zimsec exams model

8 mins ago | 4 Views

No Easter conferences for churches

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

11 mins ago | 7 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

11 mins ago | 17 Views

One person dies in horror accident

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

14 mins ago | 9 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

15 mins ago | 8 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

15 mins ago | 10 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2211 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2832 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

23 hrs ago | 2302 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3353 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views

8 buses seized in smuggling racket

24 hrs ago | 3131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days