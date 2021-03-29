Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

31 shipping agents arrested at Beitbridge Border Post

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
OPERATIONS at the Beitbridge Border Post were disrupted yesterday when police and army swooped on 31 shipping agents, accusing them of being undesired elements in a protected area.

Shipping agents are regarded by law as essential service providers due to their handling of haulage vehicles with imported and exported goods.

Among the 31 shipping agents held were two haulage truck drivers.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still verifying the issue with the officers on the ground.

"I am still verifying about the issue with troops on the ground," Nyathi said.

The arrest resulted in trucks meant to depart from the border post being grounded and blocking the on-going construction work.

Chairperson of the Transporters Association in Beitbridge, Osbert Shumba said the arrests were unlawful, adding that they disrupted flow of traffic, leading to congestion.
"Government has recognised us as essential services. We will not pay fines. We are ready to go to court," Shumba said.

Early this year, government enacted a law recognising clearing agents and allied businesses as essential service providers.

"We showed them identity cards, but they said they cannot read," one shipping agent told NewsDay.

Queues of heavy vehicles entering and leaving Zimbabwe began to build up endangering the New Limpopo toll bridge which is not meant to handle static vehicles.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Don't ignore other killer diseases'

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Zapu congress hangs in balance

1 min ago | 1 Views

Gweru residents plot rates boycott

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Why are you fearful of your citizens?

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chaos reigns supreme at tollgates

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Sadc must intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Billiat returns to action

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Loga sets squad selection criteria

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Nkayi chief taken to court over 'illegal' ruling

7 mins ago | 6 Views

My suspension a ploy to victimise me, says Justice Ndewere

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Govt mulls new Zimsec exams model

9 mins ago | 4 Views

No Easter conferences for churches

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

11 mins ago | 7 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

12 mins ago | 18 Views

One person dies in horror accident

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

14 mins ago | 14 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

14 mins ago | 9 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

15 mins ago | 8 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

16 mins ago | 10 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

13 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

13 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

13 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

13 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Matemadanda Demotion Cosmetic, A face saving Stunt: MDC VAA

13 hrs ago | 2212 Views

SK Moyo too junior to be Vice president

14 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Trump launches website dedicated to 'putting America first'

15 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mwonzora formally approaches Mnangagwa on dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Visa reprieve for visitors to SA

15 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Commodities Exchange launch rescheduled

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

15 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mliswa says he informed police prior to press conference

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kariba floodgates won't be opened this year

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

Magwizi eyes Zapu vice presidency

23 hrs ago | 2303 Views

NetOne's innovative and seamless communications paying Off

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'War veterans must show their unflinching war time vibrancy' - fighting whom and for what

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa lines up 'winter protests'

24 hrs ago | 3353 Views

I didn't sell out, says Chebundo

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days