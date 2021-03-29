31 shipping agents arrested at Beitbridge Border Post

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OPERATIONS at the Beitbridge Border Post were disrupted yesterday when police and army swooped on 31 shipping agents, accusing them of being undesired elements in a protected area.Shipping agents are regarded by law as essential service providers due to their handling of haulage vehicles with imported and exported goods.Among the 31 shipping agents held were two haulage truck drivers.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still verifying the issue with the officers on the ground."I am still verifying about the issue with troops on the ground," Nyathi said.The arrest resulted in trucks meant to depart from the border post being grounded and blocking the on-going construction work.Chairperson of the Transporters Association in Beitbridge, Osbert Shumba said the arrests were unlawful, adding that they disrupted flow of traffic, leading to congestion."Government has recognised us as essential services. We will not pay fines. We are ready to go to court," Shumba said.Early this year, government enacted a law recognising clearing agents and allied businesses as essential service providers."We showed them identity cards, but they said they cannot read," one shipping agent told NewsDay.Queues of heavy vehicles entering and leaving Zimbabwe began to build up endangering the New Limpopo toll bridge which is not meant to handle static vehicles.