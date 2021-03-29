2 bodies retrieved from Zambezi River

News / Local

POLICE in Kariba have retrieved two bodies of suspected smugglers who drowned last week while trying to illegally cross into Zambia.One of the bodies has been identified as that of Tichaona Kayungwa, while the other one is yet to be identified.It is alleged that the banana boat they were using capsized after being hit by a strong wave, leading to their drowning while their other two unidentified accomplices, who were in the same boat managed to swim back to the shore.Officer commanding police in Kariba district, Superintendent Saul Mhanqwa confirmed the incident yesterday."We received a report on March 25, 2021 to the effect that there were four male adult Zimbabwean nationals who attempted to cross into Zambia using an illegal crossing point at Nyamasowa area in Lower Zambezi," he said."These four adults hired a boat owned by a Zambian and when they were in the middle of the (Zambezi) river, the wave hit them and the boat capsized."Two of these male adults managed to swim back into Zimbabwe, but the other two were taken away by the waves and they drowned."He added: "When the body of Kayungwa was retrieved from the water, it was observed that it was in an advanced state of decomposition. However, the relatives managed to identify the body. The body is suspected to have been bitten by crocodiles because the police observed that it had a missing right arm and leg. The groin and forehead had injuries suspected to have been caused by knocks on the rocks."Kayungwa was laid to rest yesterday in the resort town of Kariba.