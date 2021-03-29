Passport office employee in court for bribery

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN employee at the Registrar-General's Office in Harare appeared in court yesterday for criminal abuse of office after she allegedly demanded a bribe from a passport applicant.Prisca Moyo (46) and her alleged accomplice Nicholas Chogugudza (35), who were represented by Tafadzwa Ndlovu, appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje who remanded them to today for bail ruling.Allegations were that on March 25 this year, Choice Madekufamba, who had applied for a passport in February 2019 went to Makombe Building Passport Offices in Harare to collect the document.He was advised that he was ineligible to be issued with a passport because he did not have a work permit and was not employed outside the country.Moyo allegedly advised him that the issuing of passports to ordinary people was suspended by the authorities.After being turned down, Madekufamba was approached by Chogugudza, who solicited for a US$20 bribe to facilitate the release of the passport.On March 29, Chogugudza approached Madekufamba and again asked for US$20 for the search and release of his passport by Moyo.Chogugudza was given the US$20 which had been photocopied by detectives. He then gave the money to Moyo.A police report was made, leading to the duo's arrest.