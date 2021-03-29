Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK minister for Africa condemns harassment of MDC activists

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom Minister for Africa, James Duddridge yesterday condemned the continued harassment of opposition activists in Zimbabwe.

In a tweet, Duddridge called on the Harare government to reform and treat all people equally before the law.

His statement follows a similar one recently issued by the European Union which also condemned the continued incarceration of MDC Alliance members Joanah Mamombe (Harare West MP) and activist Cecilia Chimbiri.

The pair was denied bail last Thursday in a matter in which they are being accused of breaching COVID-19 regulations by addressing a Press conference at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

"Bail denied again for Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri in Zimbabwe — I call upon Zimbabwe authorities to ensure all are treated equally under the law and show action on the government's commitment to reform. Harassment of political opponents needs to end," Duddridge wrote.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were denied bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who said there were compelling reasons for denial of bail.

The two MDC Alliance activists have been in pre-trial detention for three weeks after they were arrested for holding a Press conference in Harare.

Mamombe and Chimbiri allegedly protested at the Harare Magistrates' Courts calling for the removal from remand of fellow party activist, Makomborero Haruziviishe.

Haruziviishe was allegedly arrested at gunpoint by suspected State security agents dressed in civilian clothes.

The court was told that the men also attempted to kidnap him, but he screamed for help, prompting them to divert their route and drop him at the Harare Central Police Station.

He was arrested after several arrest warrants were issued against him for defaulting court attendance.

Haruziviishe is accused of kidnapping Impala Car Rental employees, accusing them of having a hand in the abduction of a journalism student, Tawanda Muchehiwa.

He is also languishing in remand prison after bail was denied on several occasions.

Source - newsday

