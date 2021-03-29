Warrant of arrest for Harare director of works

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE magistrate Stanford Mambanje has issued a warrant of arrest for council's director of works Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama after he absconded court yesterday.Chawatama was supposed to appear in court together with former town clerk Hosiah Chisango.He is alleged to be on the run. Chawatama was summoned to court by members of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit, but was in default.According to court summons dated March 18, 2021, the director of works is wanted over a property dispute with a Borrowdale resident.The court appearance was expected to establish whether Chawatama was, indeed, on the run after the council boss previously denied the charge