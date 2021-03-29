Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe warms up to US vaccine

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would multi-source COVID-19 vaccines and was ready to receive and approve the United States-manufactured Johnson and Johnson vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief co-ordinator of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Agnes Mahomwa, told NewsDay that the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine would need to undergo tests by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe before approval like any other drug.

"We have a 24-hour process to do that. Our position is guided by the Cabinet directive of February 9, 2021, which directed that we have to multi-source the COVID-19 vaccines, and be guided by science. They also have to go through regulatory processes — whether it is a donation, government or private sector procurement. They have to go through the same processes," Mahomva said.

"There's a perception that our population is being prevented from accessing some of the vaccines besides the ones already being used in the country. We signed on the dot with the African Union for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine facility and also the Covaxin facility."

Her statement came amid reports that government seems to prefer Chinese and Russian-manufactured vaccines to those manufactured by other "unfriendly" countries.

Zimbabwe has, since the turn of the millennium, had frosty relations with most Western countries, particularly Britain and the United States.

The fallout was triggered by Harare's human rights violations and seizure of white-owned land under the controversial land reform programme.

On the Covax facility, Mahomva said: "We will wait for the Africa Union to tell us when they want to give us the vaccine and it will go through the process I have alluded to before. Once it's approved for use in the country, people will access it."

On Monday, government received 35 000 Covaxin doses which were donated by India, while 40 000 more are expected.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe took delivery of 1 056 000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine purchased by government from China.

Zimbabwe is targeting vaccinating 60% of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Mahomva said all vaccines that would be used in the country should have been approved by the World Health Organisation.

"They have to give us the name of the vaccine, its paperwork, whether it's for trials, a donation or procurement. Once that is done, then the door is open for the vaccine to come into the country and undergo the regulatory processes," she said.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johanes Marisa said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine had shown better efficacy and less side effects compared to other vaccines already in the country.

"We do not hear a lot of noise about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It is quite safe and good," he said. "However, I foresee government only authorising its use if it is donated because Johnson and Johnson is more expensive than the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. It is only costs which are prohibitive in its general use in Zimbabwe."

Currently, the country has approved the use of four vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac from China, Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin.

African Union member States will soon access 220 million free doses of the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine, following a deal signed at the weekend.

The company said it also entered into an agreement in December 2020 with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in support of the Covax facility, an organisation working to cater for the vaccination needs of 190 economies.

South Africa has already clinched a deal to manufacture the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the giant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant operated by Aspen Pharma.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda deployed to Mozambique

29 mins ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe among worst 2020 human rights offenders, U.S. report finds

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Masiyiwa speaks on his role in getting Africa's 400 million vaccine doses

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Incapacitated' teachers stage sit-in demo

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Chebundo slams 'immature' MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Warrant of arrest for Harare director of works

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

UK minister for Africa condemns harassment of MDC activists

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Passport office employee in court for bribery

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Doctors, council clash over medical tests

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Residents challenge Harare City Council demolitions

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Cops implicated in spate of robberies

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

2 bodies retrieved from Zambezi River

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Pharmacists seek amendment of Public Health Act

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

31 shipping agents arrested at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Don't ignore other killer diseases'

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zapu congress hangs in balance

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Gweru residents plot rates boycott

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Why are you fearful of your citizens?

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chaos reigns supreme at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Sadc must intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Billiat returns to action

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Loga sets squad selection criteria

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Nkayi chief taken to court over 'illegal' ruling

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

My suspension a ploy to victimise me, says Justice Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Govt mulls new Zimsec exams model

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

No Easter conferences for churches

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bulawayo accounts for most child headed families

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Johnfat preaches unity

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses MDC Alliance 'cards' claims

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

MDC Alliance election appeal removed from roll

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

One person dies in horror accident

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Thousands flock to rural areas ahead of curbs countrywide

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Police intensify hunt for school robbers

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mwonzora wants compulsory vaccination

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Two die in hit, run accident

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Ex-minister Kagonye back in court

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

AFCON qualification conceals Loga's poor record

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe gets 1 million more COVID-19 doses from China

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Boarders to remain at school due to Easter movement restricted

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

13 prisoners test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimra gives land baron's firm 7-day ultimatum

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Urbanites deserve poor service delivery'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 2923 Views

Zanu-PF's ex-UK Women's League boss dies

16 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Gutu was a gukurahundi prosecutor

16 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Jah Prayzah's backing vocalist quits

16 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Drinking spree turns nasty over 'bad' joke

16 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Motorist stripped naked, car robbed

16 hrs ago | 2513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days