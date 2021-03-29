Man in court for car smuggling

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of smuggling cars from South Africa using fake documents.Leornad Chauraya (37) was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Mhiti who remanded him out of custody on $10 000 bail.It is the State's case that sometime in March this year Chauraya hatched a plan to defraud Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and in pursuance of the plan Chauraya bought a Ford Ranger and four Toyota Hilux vehicles from South Africa.The court heard that on March 21, Chauraya allegedly smuggled a deregistered Toyota Hilux vehicle into Zimbabwe under fake temporary import permit and Zimra payments receipt.It is alleged that on March 27 information was received by Zimra that the accused is renting out a Toyota Hilux vehicle which was smuggled into the country. The State further alleged that police detectives and Zimra teamed up and recovered the vehicle, the fake temporary import permit and Zimra receipts.The vehicle was valued at R325 000. The court heard that as a result of the accused person's action Zimra suffered actual prejudice and nothing was recovered.