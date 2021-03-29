Botswana's President Masisi arrives in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has arrived in Zimbabwe for a meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart President Mnangagwa.He is lobbying for Botswana to takeover the position of SADC Executive Secretary which is currently occupied by Tanzania's Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax whose term of office ends in August this year.Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo are vying for the post.He was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Amon Murwira and his Deputy David Musabayana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Trade Ambassador James Manzou and other Government senior officials.