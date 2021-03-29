One person succumbs to Covid-19

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 while 19 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36 858.All positive cases are local and were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces.The death was reported in Harare.According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 3 193 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine yesterday bringing the total number to 72 944 while 1 063 received their second dose bringing the total number to 12 922.‘As of 30 March 2021 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 858 cases, 34 636 recoveries and 1 521 deaths. There are 47 hospitalised cases, nine asymptomatic, 26 mild to moderate, nine severe and three in intensive care unit," reads the statement.The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 20 from 22 the previous day.A total of 2 675 PCR tests done yesterday and positivity rate was 0,7 percent.There were 19 new recoveries reported and National Recovery Rate stands at 94 percent.Active cases went down to 701 from 702 the previous day.