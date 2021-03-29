Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Independence Cup holders Highlanders and their arch rivals Dynamos will open the 2021 football season when they clash in this year's Uhuru Cup final at a venue yet to be decided.

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at the eighth post cabinet media briefing on Tuesday evening.

She said the match will be played under strict observance of Covid-19 health protocols.

"Two most popular clubs, Dynamos and Highlanders, will compete for honours in the President's Independence Day Trophy under strict WHO protocols and national guidelines to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The two giants have 16 Independence Cup gold medals between them, having won eight times each.

Bosso beat Dynamos 2-0 in the 2019 final, asserting revenge for the 0-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of DeMbare in 2017.

The Glamour Boys were the first club to win the Independence Cup in 1982 when they beat Rio Tinto and retained the trophy the following year, beating Highlanders 2-1.

Amahlolanyama won their first Independence Cup in 1986, claiming the scalp of Caps United 2-1.

If Highlanders win their ninth Independence Cup, newly elected chairman Johnfart Sibanda might take it as a good omen for better under his leadership.

Sibanda was elected alongside Morgan 'Gazza' Dube as secretary-general and Mgcini Mafu, who took over as committee member.

