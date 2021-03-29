Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SADC member states are not going to stand aside and watch while terrorists and non-state actors threaten regional peace and security as well as the integrity and sovereignty of Mozambique where insurgents have been killing innocent people.

This emerged at a high level meeting between President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi at the State House in Harare yesterday.

President Mnangagwa, is the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ of Politics, Defence and Security, while President Masisi is the current chairperson with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa being the incoming chairperson to form the powerful SADC Troika.

Addressing journalists after a closed door meeting with his Botswana counterpart, President Mnangagwa said issues to do with regional peace and security featured prominently in the discussions.

"My brother His Excellency President Masisi from the Republic of Botswana came to Zimbabwe on a working visit, we covered significant areas, one in direct cooperation between us, Zimbabwe and Botswana in the education sector. We are concerned by the colonial education which we now want to put behind us and have education that produces goods and services for our people, so we are sharing, between Zimbabwe and Botswana, how that can be achieved.

"Second area of concern, President Masisi, as the current chairperson of the SADC Troika was briefing me about the security situation in the region with particular emphasis on what is happening in Cabo Delgado (Mozambique)," said President Mnangagwa.

On his part, President Masisi who left soon after the meeting yesterday, said the tête-à-tête will result in action being taken in Mozambique where terrorists have killed hundreds of people in the region of Cabo Delgado.

Just last week, the Islamic terrorists with links to the ISIS left a trail of blood in the region's town of Palma where they killed dozens of people including foreigners, drawing global condemnation.

"Coming to the regional issues to do with security and peace, as President Mnangagwa said, as chair of the Organ, and with President Mnangagwa as the outgoing chair and therefore a member of the Troika and President Ramaphosa as the incoming chair and a member of the Troika, last night I conferred with President Ramaphosa, I have reported to President Mnangagwa the contests of the discussions with President Ramaphosa, and we have formed views as Troika. One of them will result in taking this further so that we as SADC respond in a helpful manner to ensure that we assure the integrity and sovereignty of one of our own never to be assaulted by dissidents, rebellious non-state parties that undermine the democratic credentials and peace of the region.

"I speak on behalf of the Troika as chair, following our consultations, we are going to make that known. Right now we are going to finish that with President Ramaphosa but you won't have to look for it when you see it," said President Masisi.

President Masisi, who was also drumming up support for his country's candidate Mr Elias Mpedi Magosi, in the race to become the next SADC executive secretary, said the two countries share the same vision on education and dismantling colonial systems.  

"We exchanged views on matters to do with Covid-19, all under the ambit of regional cooperation and integration and reiterated yet again our solidarity towards one another as Presidents, as Governments, as people and commitment to enhance bilateral relations. That's why we were touching on the education sub-sector today. Coincidentally and happily, we are both committed to yielding a knowledge-based economy in Zimbabwe and Botswana and we are committed to making sure that we both succeed.

"I return to Botswana a thoroughly happy man because President Mnangagwa has adopted one of our own in Botswana in the name of Mr Elias Mpendi who we have put forward for the position of the upcoming SADC Executive Secretary."

Mr Magosi, who is also the current Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Head of Botswana Civil Service, will be slugging it out with Democratic Republic of Congo candidate Mr Faustin Luanga Mukela, the current Head of Asia and Pacific Regional Desk at the World Trade Organisation, for the SADC top post.

The SADC executive secretary post, that is currently being held by Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax whose term of office ends in August this year, is responsible for strategic planning, facilitation, co-ordination and management of all SADC programmes.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

3 hrs ago | 3389 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2473 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 993 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days