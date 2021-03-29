Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A TRUCKING company had five of its haulage trucks smuggled into the country seized by the State after the High Court ruled they were tainted property, in a civil-judicial forfeiture case.  

Madefit Investments (Pvt) Limited would smuggle trucks into the country and change identities of the vehicles to assume the identities of vehicles which would already have been registered in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act

The offence came to light after police received information about Madefit criminal activities that would result in the offending vehicles carrying false identities, in contravention of the registration law.  

Acting on this information, the police impounded seven motor vehicles from stand number 301/99 Tilco Industries, Chitungwiza, being the Madefit's place of business, and took them for forensic examination.  

The examination was carried out on January 10 2020 at the Criminal Investigations Department Vehicle Theft Squad in Southerton, Harare, and established that five of the seven trucks were tainted property.  

This prompted the Prosecutor-General's Office represented by Chief Law Officer Mr Chris Mutangadura to approach the High Court applying for

an order to confiscate the vehicles at the centre of smuggling.  The application for a civil forfeiture order was brought in terms of Section 79 as read with s80 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act (Chapter 9:24) (MLPCA).  

The State's contention was that Madefit's five motor vehicles were tainted property and should be forfeited to the State.  Though the company through their lawyers Mr David Ngwerume and Mr Augustine Borerwa strenuously opposed the application, Justice Benjamin Chikowero ruled in favour of forfeiture, finding that all the five vehicles had their identities altered in fundamental respects.

"I find that the five vehicles in the  present matter were provided with false identities," said Justice Chikowero.  "They are not, on a balance of probabilities, the vehicles that the respective registration books present them to be.

"I find that some kind of serious criminal conduct, known to or suspected by the owner and possessor of these vehicles, the respondent, accounts for this position. Therefore, all the five motor vehicles are tainted property and are forfeited to the State."  

The court noted that the original chassis numbers in respect of all the vehicles could not be restored even when the vehicles were subjected to the forensic examination procedure called chemical etching. Ridges, furrows or linear marks (striation marks) stood where the original chassis numbers were placed by the vehicles' manufacturer, a testament to force having been applied to remove the original chassis numbers.  

"In respect of all the vehicles, there are now new chassis numbers," said Justice Chikowero citing a vehicle appearing as ADS 4104 the original chassis number was not only completely erased but a new one was dot punched at a different area of the vehicle," said Justice Chikowero.  

Further the court noted that despite bearing a new, and different chassis number, the vehicle now appearing as ADZ 4880 was resilient to the extent that remnants of the original chassis number, JH537341, were restored under the forensic examination. Yet, in applying for and obtaining approval for restoration not only of the engine, but chassis number, Madefit had supplied the chassis number as IHTRLOOO85H652 998.

This meant the application for restoration of the chassis number was deceptive and Justice Chikowero said the company could not rely on the deception to resist forfeiture of this vehicle.  

To this end, Justice Chikowero was satisfied that the five vehicles had assumed false identities and ruled that they were proceeds of some kind of criminal activity.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

3 hrs ago | 3391 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2473 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 993 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days