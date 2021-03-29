Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Botswana government is working on tapping into the Zimbabwean curriculum to improve it through implementing vocational and practical subjects.  

Speaking during a tour of local secondary schools in Harare yesterday, Botswana Minister of Basic Education Mr Fidelis Molao said they were in the process of changing their curriculum to infuse the practical and vocational aspect.

Minister Molao said they do not have practical and vocational subjects in Botswana and implementing them will help in improving their curriculum.  The tours covered classes which do practical subjects among them, Fashion and Fabrics, Fisheries, Poultry, Rabbit Rearing, Metal and Wood Technology, and Food and Nutrition.  

"We want to learn from our sister country, Zimbabwe that is why we are here to appreciate how they have been doing it so that we can tap from their experience and their knowledge," he said.  

"We have another part of my delegation who are busy somewhere else where we are looking for experts, curriculum experts specially who can assist us in turning around our curriculum in the direction that we want to infuse the theory and the practical for our learners, to impact practical skills, survival skills that they can use out there in the market, whether in the job market or survival on their own.

"It is something that has been lacking in our curriculum. It is unfortunate that we did not have much time but what I have seen is quite impressive. Students are producing their own face masks which something we have been unable to do as a country but it is something that is doable and they are making use of the Covid-19 scourge to produce for themselves which comes out more convenient and cheaper for the school community."  

Minister Molao said the Zimbabwean curriculum provides a lot that they will copy and carry home with.

"At the fish pond, it is something that we will copy and carry home so we can grow our own fish and take to the market and generate income for learners and the school for the better management of our school systems. It is quite impressive what young children can do when given the right guidance and the right school within where they attend schools so I am very happy to be here."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema said Zimbabwe and Botswana shared a lot of things as they share borders and were also both members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).  

"We share so much and we are really one people. We have a lot to learn from each other.  

In the education sector we want to learn from Botswana as well because the minister and I agreed and our Presidents obviously agree that our children as learners have to be equipped as future citizens who do things for themselves because our countries are so rich naturally and in terms of human resources.  

"We are looking for some experts to go to Botswana. It would be very lovely to twin our schools with those in Botswana so that we learn from each other. The whole African Union we want one economy we want one traffic system we want one cultural heritage point of view we are facing one direction all of us together walking together so we have no alternative but to work together. Our people have always shared and we have always been one people," he said.

Source - Bloomberg.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

3 hrs ago | 3395 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2473 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days