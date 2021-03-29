Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills wife's friend over beer

by Staff reporter
A HARARE man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of killing his wife's friend whom he accused of influencing his spouse to drink beer.

Egypt Mukomachirandu allegedly assaulted Enita Musere two weeks ago before she died on Monday this week. Mukomachirandu of Highfield, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday charged with murder.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody to April 14.

Mr Mangosi advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

The State alleges that on March 13, Mukomachirandu picked a misunderstanding with Enita Musere, whom she accused of being a bad influence on his wife. The two are said to have had a heated exchange of words, culminating in Mukomachirandu slapping Musere twice on her cheeks.

It is said Musere fell and hit her head against a concrete surface, but she did not sustain visible injuries.

The court heard that Musere later started having serious headaches which saw her visiting the hospital twice before she died on March 29, resulting in Mukomachirandu's arrest.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man was yesterday fined $40 000 after he was found guilty of destroying his former wife's property which she left in their house after separation. This was in defiance of a High Court order on the sharing of their matrimonial property.

Edwin Matinyarare also risks being jailed for five months if he fails to pay the fine. Mr Mangosi gave him up to April 20 this year to pay the fine.

Prosecutor Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura said sometime in September 2019, the High Court granted a decree of divorce order where Matinyarare's wife Dorothy Matinyarare was the applicant.

The order stated that each part would retain movable property which was in Matinyarare's possession.  

Sometime in November last year, Dorothy Matinyarare moved to the United Kingdom and left Mellisa Makurira in custody of her movable property at their matrimonial house. Matinyarare, through his lawyers, went to seek an eviction order against one David Chamunorwa who was once a tenant at their house, but had since left.  

Matinyarare later took the Sheriff to a house where Makurira was staying and evicted her, knowing that she was not Chamunorwa.

During the eviction process, Matinyarare took Dorothy's kitchen utensils, clothes and other household property outside. He then locked the house, leaving the property outside, which was against the High Court order granted under case No.9257/19.

Source - the herald

