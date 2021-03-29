Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

News / Local

by Nduduzo Tshuma

THE MDC-Alliance is reeling from mass defections and recalls by rival formations, further weakening the troubled movement at a time when it should be tightening its belt ahead of the 2023 elections. Even plans to unleash a wave of violent demonstrations, as a ploy to gain political relevance could be suicidal, as it exposes the party's desperation.In fact, the planned demonstration expose the MDC Alliance's penchant for disorder and chaos in place of civil politics that prioritises nation building.Just last week, President Mnangagwa, as he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Victoria Falls, criticised the penchant for confrontation and violence by some opposition party elements, saying such a strategy leads to destruction and is against the national interest.The President, in championing politics of inclusivity, had extended an invitation to leaders of political parties, which he also graciously gave space in his plan to Victoria Falls.The objective was to show a multi-party fight against the ravaging Covid-19 and more importantly that the country shares the vision of economic revival post the virus.The MDC-Alliance was conspicuous by its absence while other party leaders like the MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora, National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, among others, heeded the invitation."It is normal for us to have different persuasions but that should not lead us to be destructive in our country," said President Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls."I was happy to hear satisfaction and expression of political ideas from a leader of the opposition party (Douglas Mwonzora), because most of them are confrontational, violent and unpatriotic."But this breed of nationalism is rare and you hope that it will inspire some."The President reiterated his stance since his occupation of the highest office that his administration was open for dialogue with any political formation in pursuit of the national interest. He said the establishment of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) was meant to provide a platform for such dialogue."But of course, we already have several political parties in our discussions in Polad who have been contributing politically, socially and economically in our debates."But among the MDC groups, this (MDC-T led by Mwonzora) is the first group that has come out with refreshing ideas of being patriotic about their country," said President Mnangagwa.Mr Mwonzora, also speaking in Victoria Falls, raised the importance of putting the country first ahead of narrow selfish interests."We want to resuscitate our economy and take our place as the commercial and economic hub of the African continent whose development trajectory leaves no one behind. We have adopted a new philosophy, a new way of doing our politicisms. We must be guided by what is in the best interests of our people," said Mr Mwonzora."It must be the Zimbabweans first and our political self-aggrandisement second. We urge a new politics in this country, gone are the days of politics of acrimony, violence, hate and intolerance. We want to substitute this with the politics of rational disputation and tolerance."You are because I am, I am because you are. We urge all Zimbabweans to accept vaccination because this is the only viable option available. Those skeptical should learn from other countries where leaders of different nations are being vaccinated."As the country celebrated the mature politics exhibited by Mr Mwonzora, the MDC-Alliance was busy plotting to throw the country into turmoil.Just as they spurned invitations to be part of Polad, the MDC-Alliance stayed away for the Victoria Falls event and elected to rather plan on how to unleash orgies of violence in line with their legacy of destruction.It is reported now that the party has resolved to unleash the so called "Winter Protests" to try and dislodge a democratically elected Government, attempts which should be effectively dealt with by relevant arms charged with maintaining law an order. On Tuesday, MDC-Alliance deputy spokesperson Mr Clifford Hlatywayo was quoted in the media saying his party was mobilising against the Government."We are mobilising the citizens of Zimbabwe and citizens of the world of like-mind to converge and fight for a people's government. Zimbabweans deserve a better leadership, not these comedians who thrive on abductions of the ordinary and looting of taxpayers' hard-earned money," he was quoted saying.As Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March last year, many naysayers and prophets of doom waited eagerly for the Government to fail to manage the pandemic. However, to their shame the Government, through various measures, has managed to contain the spread of the virus with Zimbabwe being one of the countries with the least infections and mortalities in the world.To recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, the Government has also sought to vaccinate the entire population of Victoria Falls, the country's leading tourist destination.This makes Zimbabwe the first country in the world to come up with a programme to vaccinate an entire city. The plan to vaccinate Victoria Falls was in line with the country's economic recovery programme, which stands on three pillars that include mining, agriculture and tourism.As proof to the success of this initiative, the Minister Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu reported that international tourists were inquiring whether they can be allowed to vaccinate locally following the massive roll-out of vaccination by the Government in Victoria Falls.It is telling therefore that while the Government is making such efforts to get the country firmly back on its feet, the MDC-Alliance decides to throw spanners in the works.Through their actions, they have shown that theirs is not an agenda to change the lives of the people but that of destruction and taking the country backwards. It is therefore in the interests of the country and for Zimbabweans at large to ignore the machinations of the MDC-Alliance as violence and destruction has never built a nation.The use of violence has failed before but is has cost innocent civilians' precious lives and loss of private property.That they will fail again is certain but entertaining the MDC-Alliance violent plot will again put innocent lives and property in danger. What the MDC-Alliance should be doing instead is an introspection and identify the reasons why members, both senior and those in the grassroots, are leaving the party in droves.