Khama Billiat is back

Kaizer Chiefs forwards Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro appear set for a return to action after being spotted back in training at The Village.The Fifa international break may have caused despair for many a Bafana Bafana supporters, but Chiefs fans will rejoice in the sight of Billiat and Castro back in training.The duo made good use of the break as they worked their way back from injury to join their teammates in training ahead of this weekend's Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Atheltic Club.Billiat has been out since early this year with a fractured leg, which he sustained in Amakhosi's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat at Maritzburg United on January 9."It has been difficult," Billiat reflected on his time out of action."We are professional footballers and we always want to contribute by playing through hard and good times so you can grow as a person."I got injured against Maritzburg United and I never saw it coming. I have never been in a situation where I have had to miss so many games."It was difficult for me. I thought I would push myself harder and come back as soon as possible, but I understand that everything happens for a reason. I thank God for the strength, and I feel better at the moment."Billiat, who also saw Zimbabwe book their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which will be staged in Cameroon next year, is now fully focused on getting back into the team."It was great to see Zimbabwe qualify for Afcon," he added."Hopefully, I will come in and join the team and match the level of fitness required by the team. I have been out for some months now and it has not been easy. I have been coming to training and doing rehab, working hard trying to make sure that I spend less time outside."The 30-year-old player is hopeful that he could get some game time on Saturday when Kaizer Chiefs host Wydad Casablanca in a crucial Champions League game."I am back," he confirmed. "Hopefully, the coach will give me a chance. Thankfully, I am training with the team. I just need to work on my fitness. As a player, it's your mentality and how hard you work so you can contribute in the team."Castro, meanwhile, has sat out the last four matches, and his return will certainly boost Gavin Hunt's striking options in the crucial Champions League encounter against Group C leaders.The Soweto giants are currently in third position in the race for the two quarterfinal spots, with Horoya ahead of them in second spot by virtue of a superior goal difference, and only two rounds of games are still to be played before the knockout phase.