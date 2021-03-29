Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has rallied players in the tourism sector to provide material and financial resources towards the reconstruction of King Lobengula's first capital, Old Bulawayo, which was gutted by a veld fire in August 2010.

Old Bulawayo is located 15km southeast of Bulawayo, along Burnside Road.

It is one of the leading cultural heritage sites associated with the pre-colonial Ndebele kingdom.

The reconstruction of the site has been delayed by bureaucratic bundling among the late Ndebele king's descendants, the Khumalo family, and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ).

"In 2010, a catastrophic fire burnt the Old Bulawayo National Monument. In assisting the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe with the reconstruction of the historical site, ZTA sponsored and completed the installation of a borehole," the ZTA said in a statement.

"Old Bulawayo is a significant development site of the Ndebele people and their rich culture, it was King Lobengula's first capital. ZTA is rallying the tourism sector to contribute towards the reconstruction of this significant mark of our history and heritage. The complete reconstruction of Old Bulawayo further reinforces the city's status as Zimbabwe's must-visit cultural hub."

Old Bulawayo was established by King Lobengula as his capital in 1870 after the death of his father King Mzilikazi in 1868.

In 1881, after 11 years of occupation, one of the king's indunas, Magwegwe Fuyane, played a leading role in burning down the capital after which Lobengula and his people moved northwards to the present-day State House in Sauerstown, Bulawayo.

In 1990, the NMMZ identified koBulawayo as suitable for an educational and tourist centre.

In 1998, it was reconstructed as a theme park. Structures such as a wagon shed, the outer palisade, King Lobengula's palace, eight beehive huts and a cattle kraal, as well as a nearby interpretive centre, were constructed.

In August 2010, a veld fire swept through the site, destroying much of what had been rebuilt.

Only the interpretive centre survived the inferno.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

2 hrs ago | 2329 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Private sector-led growth

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2423 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days