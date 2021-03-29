'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Community Water Alliance (CWA) yesterday called for urgency in addressing water challenges in Harare's Mabvuku-Tafara high density suburbs where residents have gone for 30 years without running water.CWA spokesperson Chris Gohori on Tuesday said council's failure to provide tap water had exposed the residents to waterborne diseases.He said this during the launch of borehole projects at the Later Day Adventist Church in Mabvuku."Some places like Mabvuku-Tafara have gone for 30 years without water," Gohori said."We are now educating the Mabvuku-Tafara communities about how the coronavirus spreads. We recently also distributed hygiene kits, soaps, sanitisers, and water pills to reduce the spread of waterborne diseases and COVID-19."Mercy Kasvosve, a Mabvuku-Tafara councillor said residents were using old wells which were prone to contamination by raw sewage."The boreholes are there, but there are so many people in Mabvuku-Tafara who fetch water from them," Kasvosve said.