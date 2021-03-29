Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Councillors pressured to resign

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T-LED Kadoma Council is under siege from pro-Zanu-PF youths who are calling for the mayor and his entire council to resign on allegations of incompetence.

A pro-Zanu-PF group called The Kadoma Youth Circle has been calling on residents to sign an online petition demanding the resignation of councillors, the town clerk and other heads of department.

Their online petition reads: "No to poor/no service delivery in Kadoma, the city fathers have failed us as Kadoma citizens.

"We call for immediate resignation of the mayor and town clerk for their negligence of duty".

However, only five Kadoma residents have responded to the online petition.

Kadoma has 17 wards with the MDC Alliance in control of 11 of them, while there is only one Zanu-PF councilor. One MDC Alliance councillor passed away.

Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and his deputy Tendai Kokera are from the MDC Alliance.

Tafadzwa Mahachi, an executive member of the Kadoma Youth Circle, confirmed that they were behind the petition.

"The city has gone to the dogs. The local stadium is now an eyesore. As youths we are positioning ourselves in line to be councillors and also to woo the electorate to vote for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa," Mahachi said.

Early this year, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka toured the city in the company of the then Zanu-PF political commissar and Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda to assess the damages caused by floods.

They threatened to strip Kadoma of its city status.

Nyamukondiwa said the call for their resignation was politically motivated since the councillors had performed exceptionally well under tough conditions.

"I think that we have achieved a lot. We have been managing to pay all council employees every month. We have installed state-of-the-art traffic lights in the city centre, and have been providing water to some areas which had not been receiving it for the past two decades.

"Recently, we commenced road upgrading, and cleaning of drains, as well as installing solar-powered boreholes in some wards. These calls are politically motivated and are meant to tarnish the image of the party," Nyamukondiwa said.

Kadoma Central MP Muchineripi Chinyanganya also said the calls for council to resign were politically motivated.

"Even though some points raised are genuine, we know that some politicians are also trying to achieve political mileage," Chinyanganya said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

2 hrs ago | 2327 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Private sector-led growth

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2423 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days