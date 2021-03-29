Councillors pressured to resign

News / Local

THE MDC-T-LED Kadoma Council is under siege from pro-Zanu-PF youths who are calling for the mayor and his entire council to resign on allegations of incompetence.A pro-Zanu-PF group called The Kadoma Youth Circle has been calling on residents to sign an online petition demanding the resignation of councillors, the town clerk and other heads of department.Their online petition reads: "No to poor/no service delivery in Kadoma, the city fathers have failed us as Kadoma citizens."We call for immediate resignation of the mayor and town clerk for their negligence of duty".However, only five Kadoma residents have responded to the online petition.Kadoma has 17 wards with the MDC Alliance in control of 11 of them, while there is only one Zanu-PF councilor. One MDC Alliance councillor passed away.Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and his deputy Tendai Kokera are from the MDC Alliance.Tafadzwa Mahachi, an executive member of the Kadoma Youth Circle, confirmed that they were behind the petition."The city has gone to the dogs. The local stadium is now an eyesore. As youths we are positioning ourselves in line to be councillors and also to woo the electorate to vote for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa," Mahachi said.Early this year, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka toured the city in the company of the then Zanu-PF political commissar and Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda to assess the damages caused by floods.They threatened to strip Kadoma of its city status.Nyamukondiwa said the call for their resignation was politically motivated since the councillors had performed exceptionally well under tough conditions."I think that we have achieved a lot. We have been managing to pay all council employees every month. We have installed state-of-the-art traffic lights in the city centre, and have been providing water to some areas which had not been receiving it for the past two decades."Recently, we commenced road upgrading, and cleaning of drains, as well as installing solar-powered boreholes in some wards. These calls are politically motivated and are meant to tarnish the image of the party," Nyamukondiwa said.Kadoma Central MP Muchineripi Chinyanganya also said the calls for council to resign were politically motivated."Even though some points raised are genuine, we know that some politicians are also trying to achieve political mileage," Chinyanganya said.