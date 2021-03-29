Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday hailed the then MDC Alliance-led Marondera council for using devolution funds wisely to better the lives of residents in the farming town.

This was said by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi during the commissioning of council's devolution projects in Ruware Park, Marondera.

Munzverengi said the projects would go a long way in improving the quality of life of residents.

"It is, indeed, gratifying that upon receiving devolution funds from the central government, you henceforth implemented a number of projects in order to improve the quality of life of our people," she said.

"I am aware that you were allocated $8 115 305 in 2019. I am also aware that council is grappling with the challenge of water provision to its esteemed residents. I want to compliment your council for prioritising the issue of water provision as evidenced by the projects you are implementing."

Some of the projects that Marondera council is implementing include the rehabilitation of water tanks as well as the expansion of the Longlands water treatment plant.

The devolution funds were disbursed when all of the MDC Alliance councillors were still in power, and they decided to tackle the town's perennial water challenges.

The Marondera town waterworks was established in 1972 to cater for less than 20 000 residents, but the population has since ballooned to 65 000, leading to serious water shortages.

Out of the town's 12 councillors, 11 were affiliated to the MDC Alliance. Seven of them were then recalled.

According to a devolution fund document which was done by council in 2020 and is in possession of NewsDay, most of the funds were used in upgrading water infrastructure.

The council now falls under the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

2 hrs ago | 2324 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Private sector-led growth

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2423 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days