Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE six human rights activists who were arrested in 2019 on allegations of plotting to subvert a constitutionally-elected government after they attended a human rights workshop in Maldives have filed a US$300 000 lawsuit for unlawful arrest and detention.

George Makoni from the Centre for Community Development, Tatenda Mombeyarara from the International Socialist Organisation, Gamuchirai Mukura from the Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development, Nyasha Mpahlo from Green Governance Zimbabwe, Rita Nyamupinga and Stabile Dewa, are claiming US$50 000 each from Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe for the suffering they endured during their arrest and long detention.

Other respondents are Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, officer-in-charge CID Law and Order, Detective Assistant Inspector Ben Justin, Detective Constable Mutuzungari and Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

The activists were acquitted at the Harare Magistrates Court after the State failed to bring them for trial.

"As a result of the unlawful arrest, detention, assault and malicious prosecution perpetrated upon the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs suffered damages in the following amounts of US$15 000 for wrongful arrest, US$5 000 general damages for pain, shock and suffering, US$10 000 for malicious detention, US$10 000 for unlawful detention, US$5 000 for loss of income, US$5 000 for travelling, accommodation and subsistence and legal expenses incurred as a result of the unlawful arrest as well as interest from the date of issue of summons to date of full payment," Mombeyarara submitted.

The six were arrested together with Farirai Gumbonzvanda.

During their arrest, the State alleged that the suspects were trained on how to operate firearms, among other things, during their stay in Maldives.

Prosecutors alleged that they connived to travel to Maldives, where they attended a training workshop organised by a Serbian non-governmental organisation called Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies (Canvas).

The State alleged they did that with the intention to subvert a constitutionally-elected Zanu-PF government.

It was also alleged that during the workshop, they received training on how to mobilise citizens to turn against the government and to engage in acts of civil disobedience and or resistance to any law during the anticipated national protests by anti-government groups.

They were arrested upon landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on May 27 2019.

Their laptops and cellphones, which allegedly contained the subversive material, were seized and taken to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for extraction of evidence.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

2 hrs ago | 2320 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Private sector-led growth

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2423 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 980 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days