Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE United States has adjudged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government as one of the worst administrations in terms of human rights violations in the world.

This came out in a report titled 45th Annual Country Reports of Human Rights Practices 2020 released by US State secretary Antony J Blinken on Tuesday in the House of Commons, where Zimbabwe was included on the list for taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to crack down on political dissent and to consolidate authoritarian rule.

In the report, Zimbabwe was named together with countries such as China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as the worst rights violators.

Blinken said the pandemic impacted, not only individuals' health, but their ability to safely enjoy their rights and fundamental freedoms as some governments used the crisis as a pretext to restrict rights and consolidate authoritarian rule.

"State-sanctioned violence in Zimbabwe against civil society activists, labour leaders, and opposition members continued a culture of impunity, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex LGBTQI+ persons continued to be vulnerable to violence, discrimination, and harassment due to criminalisation and stigma associated with same-sex sexual conduct," Blinken said.

US Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Jim Fisch, in his reaction to the report, said Zimbabwe and other countries that were abusing human rights should be denied access to resources that would facilitate the abuses.

"The international community must continue to hold these regimes accountable, in part by denying them the resources to facilitate gross human rights violations. The connection between corruption and #human rights abuses is particularly transparent in #Zimbabwe. Reporting on government corruption or demanding government accountability leads to harassment, jail time, and torture for those who speak up," Fisch said.

He said dictators, authoritarian regimes, kleptocrats and autocrats alike denied their citizens access to the most basic human freedoms.

"These bad actors will stop at nothing to cling to power. All the while, they detain, abuse, torture, and even murder those who dare to dissent. This report serves as an important diplomatic tool that gives us the resources to name and shame those who undermine or suppress the will of the people."

Human rights defenders in Zimbabwe told NewsDay that it was a shame for the country to be rated among the worst rights abusers in the world.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum director Musa Kika said: "This state of affairs bleaks Zimbabwe's chances of full acceptance as an equal among the family of civil and progressive countries, and does damage to the government's reformist rhetoric. The US report is on all fours with the reports the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and other local human rights groups have been releasing in 2020."

Kika said with a plethora of anti-democratic laws put in place, the abuse of criminal justice systems, security sector impunity and gross corruption, Zimbabwe was one nation where there is democratic regression.

A number of political activists were arrested last year, with the prominent ones being MDC Alliance members vice-presidents Tendai Biti and Susan Karenyi-Kore, legislators Joanah Mamombe (Harare West), Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), party members Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marowa and student activist Takudzwa Ngadziore, among many others, for violating lockdown restrictions.

Human rights defenders have said Mnangagwa's administration is worse than the late former President Robert Mugabe's rule.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

3 hrs ago | 2581 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Private sector-led growth

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

NCA condemns defections

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Khama Billiat is back

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ntseki fired

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

3 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

15 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

15 hrs ago | 507 Views

Suspected robber killed

15 hrs ago | 2438 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

15 hrs ago | 659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days