Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UK firm in talks with Chinese steel giant for Hwange coking coal deal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CONTANGO, the London-listed resources company, is in talks with Afrochine for the supply of coking coal to be produced at Contango's Lubu project in Hwange.

A statement by Contango says it is in discussions with the "Zimbabwean subsidiary of a major Chinese industrial company and one of the world's largest stainless steel
producers".

According to the coal company, the potential offtake partner "has a sizeable footprint in Zimbabwe and is planning to construct a US$1 billion carbon steel plant in the country, with capacity of two million tonnes of steel per annum".

World number one stainless firm Tsingshan, through its local arm Afrochine, plans to set up an iron ore mine and steel plant near Mvuma, a long-delayed project that the government is desperate to kick off midyear. Afrochine, which runs a nickel smelter at Selous, is building coke batteries in Hwange to prepare for production.

"Given the Lubu Coking Coal Project's proximity to Hwange, the Company and the Potential Offtake Partner have entered into discussions with the view to Contango supplying the coking coal for the coke batteries on a long-term offtake," Contango says in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Coking coal is a key component in steel manufacturing.

The company said given the "potential significance of an agreement", it would halt mining operations at Lubu until these talks are done. Contango expects discussions to be completed by April. A site visit is planned in April and Contango will open a trial pit and a bulk sample will be sent to Afrochine so it can conduct a burn test, needed to assess the quality of the coal.

Carl Esprey, Contango CEO, said: "The potential offtake partner, together with its global conglomerate parent company, are investing heavily in Zimbabwe as they look to establish an industrial steel and coke hub in-country, capitalising on the significant demand for construction materials both in the region and overseas."

In June, Contango started trading on the London Stock Exchange after completing the acquisition of Consolidation Growth Holdings' interest Lubu. Contango now has a 70% interest in the Lubu project, said to hold some of the largest coal reserves in the region.

Last year, Contango began supply talks with two local companies, CoalZim Marketing and South Mining. The two agreements, when in play, would see Lubu supplying a minimum of 32 000 tonnes a month, which would potentially earn the company at least US$1 million per month.


Source - newZWire.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs in fresh trouble

4 hrs ago | 3447 Views

RBZ holds policy rate at 40%

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Paltry taxes cripple recovery

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Private sector-led growth

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forced patriotism as Zanu-PF moves to entrench police state

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zera sets new licensing terms

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa ally in coup plot storm

4 hrs ago | 845 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt one of the worst in the world'

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Farmer loses 340 tonnes of maize to con artist

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Fugitive council boss 'flees' to SA

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

31 shipping agents released without charge

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Maldives 6' file US$300 000 lawsuit against Kazembe

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa govt hails Chamisa's Marondera councillors

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chinese mine managers held hostage

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Councillors pressured to resign

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Residents clock 30 years without tap water'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Govt coaxes Hwange villagers to accept Chinese miners

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru residents get home ownership

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZTA rallies tourism players to rebuild Old Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco floors raring to go

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Let's be responsible during Easter holidays

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

NCA condemns defections

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Devine Lunga says he didn't snub Warriors

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Khama Billiat is back

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kamambo promises thorough Afcon preps

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Could vaccinating an entire resort town revive Zimbabwe tourism?

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Minister urges Matabeleland South to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Experts warn of third Covid-19 wave after Easter

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam engineers back on site

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violence won't save MDC-Alliance from mass defections

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ntseki fired

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mobile money transactions drop 23%

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills wife's friend over beer

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Barbourfields renovations satisfy Govt

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Botswana to tap into Zimbabwe curriculum

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

General Dyck's Mozambique contract hasn't been extended

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa ally freed after DRC arrest

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Churches suspend Easter gatherings

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

SADC talks tough on Mozambique bandits

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Warriors' Afcon dream shattered

4 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Matemadanda was not fired

16 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 513 Views

Suspected robber killed

16 hrs ago | 2474 Views

One person succumbs to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

NetOne CEO's passport temporarily released

16 hrs ago | 672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days