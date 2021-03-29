Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MEMBERS of Parliament have launched a campaign to push for the Health and Child Care ministry to be split into two portfolios following public concerns that the current structure was prioritising health matters at the expense of child welfare issues.

This was revealed by Bulawayo Proportional Representation MP Jasmine Toffa (MDC Alliance) who told NewsDay that child health issues had been sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With COVID-19, there is no longer consideration of children's health issues. There is absolutely no one in government that we can hold accountable when it comes to children's issues," Toffa said.

"Children are the basis of the foundation of our nation, and we need to make sure that they are well catered for. We now need to have a standalone ministry which will look at children's health needs.

"The other reason why we feel this ministry is important is that children need to speak and they need to be heard. If children go to school, it will also reduce the number of street kids," Toffa said.

Health and Child Care ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said MPs had the power to summon Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga to discuss children's health issues.

"The MPs have the power to call the Health minister before Parliament to give oral evidence on children's health issues. But I do not think that there is a country which has a specific ministry for children. They should be specific on what exactly children are not getting because some of the issues being raised can be dealt with by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Edcuation," Mujiri said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Govt salary talks stall

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Divorce blow or couples

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

1 hr ago | 54 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

1 hr ago | 31 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

1 hr ago | 74 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

1 hr ago | 40 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

15 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

16 hrs ago | 1196 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Who are Matabeles?

18 hrs ago | 1475 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

19 hrs ago | 3112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days