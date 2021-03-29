Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IMPORTATION of second-hand vehicles that are 10 years old and more will now require import licences from the Industry and Commerce ministry as part of efforts to discourage imports of defective vehicles and promote local car manufacturers.

This was announced by government yesterday through Statutory Instrument (SI) 89 of 2021, Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9).

Part of the SI read: "Second-hand motor vehicles aged ten (10) years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation shall require an import licence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce."

Government, however, said commercial vehicles and other specialised vehicles used in agriculture and mining would not be affected by the new requirements.

"Commercial vehicles (tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment) and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors shall be exempted," the notice read.

Zimbabwe's vehicle market has over the past decade been flooded by imported used cars to the detriment of the local industry.

According to Auditor-General Mildred Chiri, statistics from the Central Vehicle Registry indicated that the nation imported 239 042 second-hand vehicles for the period January 2015 to September 2018.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Govt salary talks stall

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Divorce blow or couples

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

1 hr ago | 54 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

1 hr ago | 31 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

1 hr ago | 74 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

1 hr ago | 40 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

15 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

16 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

16 hrs ago | 1196 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Chamisa's activists stage a flash demonstration

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Haruzivishe faces up to 20 years in jail after double conviction

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Steward Bank in major banking system upgrade

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Who are Matabeles?

18 hrs ago | 1475 Views

One die, 20 injured in horrific kombi crash

19 hrs ago | 3112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days