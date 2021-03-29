Latest News Editor's Choice


Police warn lockdown violators

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE have warned the public, including visitors to the country, to comply with COVID-19 safety and health measures during the Easter holidays or face arrest.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said anyone who disregarded COVID-19 regulations would be dealt with in terms of the law.

"Those who are taking advantage of the public holiday by offering fake COVID-19 certificates will be severely dealt with by the police."

Nyathi also said there would be a clampdown on all unroadworthy vehicles and errant motorists.

"Records have shown that speeding, human error, misjudgment, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents.

"Members of the public are also urged to avoid boarding mushikashika or unregistered vehicles as they risk being mugged," he said.

Nyathi said police patrols would be increased throughout the country.

Source - newsday

