Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chair Daniel Mackenzie Ncube has dismissed claims he has been buying MDC followers from Midlands and Matabeleland to join the ruling party.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Ncube said MDC members reportedly trooping to Zanu-PF were being attracted by what he found as robust economic policies being put in place by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to improve people's livelihoods.
Said the politician, "Claims that I have been buying people from the opposition in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces to join Zanu-PF are not only ridiculous but also laughable and absurd.

"People who are peddling such false narratives in their warped minds should wake up and smell the coffee. The revolutionary train under the command of Cde E D Mnangagwa is now unstoppable."

He added MDC members were scrambling to join Zanu-PF because their party was burning.

"The opposition is burning and it is now clutching on straws," Ncube said.

"The only convincing which former opposition members need to join Zanu-PF are the people centred policies which are being rolled out by the government, not money.

"Sell-out tendencies are known in the sanction-inviting opposition. That's why the opposition party begged for Western countries to impose sanctions on us, selling the soul of the country with 30 pieces of silver.

"Zanu-PF is a voluntary organisation where people are joining us willingly. Former opposition members don't need money or coercion to join us but our attractive polices, our people centred leadership and remarkable transformation of the lives of ordinary people being engineered by His Excellency.

"Zanu-PF is a pro-poor party which resonates with the suffering masses. Who have been crushed under the burden of sanctions.

"People who are joining us are doing so because they are seeing attractive policies which are being implemented by His Excellency. Since the inception of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has rolled out positive projects for the benefit of the people.

"Here in The Midlands we are receiving calls from former opposition members who are willing to join Zanu-PF. This is after the realisation that Zanu-PF is the only party with the people's interests at heart."

The past few weeks have seen a handful MDC top officials join Zanu-PF while claiming they were tired about the main opposition's "unyielding, confrontational politics".

Zanu-PF also claims there have been hundreds more opposition activists who have crossed the floor to join it.

Source - newzimbabwe

