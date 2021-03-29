Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NINE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists who are facing public violence charges were Thursday remanded in custody to 16 April by Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sengester.

This was revealed to NewZimbabwe.com by one of the activists' lawyers Prince Bhutshe-Dube, who is with Abammeli Lawyers for Human Rights.
 

"All the accused have been remanded in custody to the 16th of April. We hope that by that time we will be given their trial date," said Dube.

Last week, one of the lawyers told this publication they were encountering serious challenges in securing the presiding magistrate's court of record proceedings which enables them to file bail application for the accused through the High Court.

The nine were arrested almost a month ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

In denying them bail, the magistrate ruled that the state had a strong case against the activists.

Meanwhile, MRP says it was planning to roll out "mass demonstrations" against what the party has described as Zimbabwe's evil system.

"The 8th of April will be a highlight and a precursor to this motion. The time to say no has finally come.

"It has been 40 years without peace and justice. The wheels of change are beginning to turn and all dust gathered will be shaken.

"The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has no excuse but to pay attention to the 8th of April," said the party in a statement Thursday.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

1 hr ago | 466 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

1 hr ago | 167 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

1 hr ago | 35 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Govt salary talks stall

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

Divorce blow or couples

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

4 hrs ago | 888 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

18 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

19 hrs ago | 1253 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

19 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

19 hrs ago | 607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days