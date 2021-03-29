9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NINE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists who are facing public violence charges were Thursday remanded in custody to 16 April by Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sengester.This was revealed to NewZimbabwe.com by one of the activists' lawyers Prince Bhutshe-Dube, who is with Abammeli Lawyers for Human Rights."All the accused have been remanded in custody to the 16th of April. We hope that by that time we will be given their trial date," said Dube.Last week, one of the lawyers told this publication they were encountering serious challenges in securing the presiding magistrate's court of record proceedings which enables them to file bail application for the accused through the High Court.The nine were arrested almost a month ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.In denying them bail, the magistrate ruled that the state had a strong case against the activists.Meanwhile, MRP says it was planning to roll out "mass demonstrations" against what the party has described as Zimbabwe's evil system."The 8th of April will be a highlight and a precursor to this motion. The time to say no has finally come."It has been 40 years without peace and justice. The wheels of change are beginning to turn and all dust gathered will be shaken."The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has no excuse but to pay attention to the 8th of April," said the party in a statement Thursday.