Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sjambok (imvubu) the whole night, claiming he was getting rid of a prostitution demon which was possessing her.

Brian Ndlovu from Makokoba suburb flogged his wife Nombulelo Mkwananzi after he allegedly found love messages in her phone.

After the brutal attack Mkwananzi deserted the matrimonial home to stay in New Luveve.

Mkwananzi is now living in fear after her husband threatened to axe her if she comes back home.

Mkwananzi, who is apparently regretting the kind of a man she married, last week approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order against him.

"I have been married to Brian Ndlovu for more than 13 years and for the past two years we have been having problems and he has always promised me that one day he will beat me up such that I won't forget what he would have done to me.

"He has on several occasions ordered me to pack my things and move out of the house.

"Two weeks ago, he beat me up with fists and imvubu (sjambok) the whole night claiming he was removing the spirit of prostitution in me.

"This was after he took my phone and started going through my WhatsApp messages and accused me of having an affair. He later damaged my phone.

"When I moved out of the house with the children he came and took them during my absence and is now threatening to axe me whenever I return home to take them and my belongings," complained Mkwananzi.

She begged the court to grant an order which compels her husband to allow her to collect her belongings.

Ndlovu, who didn't dispute his wife's accusations, defended his actions, saying he was pissed off after he discovered that she was cheating on him.

"We had a misunderstanding after I found a message in her phone which shows that she was having an affair," responded Ndlovu.

In her judgment presiding magistrate Nkosinomusa Ncube ordered Ndlovu not to insult or threaten his wife and also to allow her to collect her belongings.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

1 hr ago | 146 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

1 hr ago | 170 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Govt salary talks stall

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Divorce blow or couples

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Rainfall season coming to an end

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF MP Mpofu buried

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ngoni Kudenga rejected by CSC creditors

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZIFA set to reward Warriors

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Fake vaccination certificates scam: 457 cards missing from clinic

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Informal sector is 70% GPD but remitting paltry 1% in taxes' - get nothing from taxing imaginary wealth, common sense

16 hrs ago | 620 Views

Motsepe snubs Chiyangwa

18 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Haruzivishe conviction designed to send 'chilling effect', says MDC Alliance

19 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy opens up more consular services in SA

19 hrs ago | 1253 Views

MDC Alliance councillor 'kills' a reveller during a fight over a woman in a nightclub

19 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Zimra rakes in US$1.3 million from cargo tracking

19 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe to get one million vaccines per month

19 hrs ago | 609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days