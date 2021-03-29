Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Deputy President of Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Lucas Mtshana Khumalo was left counting his losses after thieves robbed him of his laptop, phone charger and books.

The incident happened on Sunday at around midday after the chief, who is also a member of the Senate, had parked his vehicle along Samuel Parirenyatwa between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

A source close to investigations said while the chief was sitting in his Mazda station wagon car reading his parliamentary book, two men approached him.

"His aide had left him alone in the car to do some private business. One of the guys greeted him while the other guy stood on the other side of the car. While he was concentrating on the guy who was greeting him, the other guy opened the car door which was not locked and got away with a laptop, phone charger, parliamentary books, and tables," said a well-placed source.

After a few minutes his aide returned and drove him to Bulawayo Central Police Station where the chief reported the matter.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube: "We received that report and investigations are currently under way."

Strenuous efforts to get a comment from Senator Mtshana Khumalo were fruitless as his mobile number went unanswered.

Source - bmetro

