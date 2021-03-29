Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
IT IS now illegal to import vehicles that are more than 10 years old, after the government gazetted a new law yesterday aimed at curbing the purchase of battered cars into the country.

The new law, which comes into effect today, follows proposals that were made by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube during his 2021 National Budget last year, which aimed to lower the country's burgeoning import bill of second-hand cars.

It also comes as Zimbabwe is pushing to reduce carbon emissions by cars.

Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza, said yesterday that the importation of cars that were manufactured more than 10 years ago would now require an import licence from the government.

She said commercial vehicles like tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors would be exempted from the 10-year rule.

"This notice may be cited as the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9).

"Second-hand motor vehicles which are ten (10) years older from the date of manufacture classified under the specified headings of the customs tariff shall require an Import Licence from the ministry of Industry and Commerce," Nzenza said in the government gazette.

In announcing the proposals last year, Ncube said besides reducing the country's import bill and emissions, the move would also help promote the domestic motor industry.

This comes as the country has spent a whopping US$1,3 billion importing buses, light commercial and passenger motor vehicles from 2015 to September 2020.

In 2011, the government banned the import of vehicles more than five years old, although the ban was later upturned following an outcry from the public.

Meanwhile, returning residents who have been out of the country for at least two years can now only bring home a vehicle whose landing cost inclusive of import duties does not exceed US$5 000 duty free.

In the past, there was no value limit.

In a notice yesterday, Ncube rang the changes to the returning residents' car import clause effective from October last year.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

1 hr ago | 39 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1774 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

7 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

10 hrs ago | 980 Views

Govt salary talks stall

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Divorce blow or couples

10 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

10 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 444 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

11 hrs ago | 267 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days