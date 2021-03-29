Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND South province could lose more constituencies in the impeding delimitation exercise by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), if the province fails to get more eligible voters registered on the voter's roll, CITE has established.

To avert this, the Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abednico Ncube has urged all stakeholders to encourage eligible voters to register so as to meet the delimitation threshold of plus or minus 20 percent of 26 308 voters per constituency.

"Let's take off our political jackets and work towards development of this province. The number of registered voters is pathetically low which could lead to merging of some constituencies," said the provincial affairs minister during a briefing by ZEC at Governor's boardroom on Wednesday.

Presenting his report during the Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meeting, Zec provincial coordinator, Rabson Nyoni said the province cannot afford to lose more than one constituency hence there is need to get more eligible voters to register.

"Statistics of registered voters in Mat South are shocking. I therefore urge everyone who is eligible to vote to come and register as we will be opening our offices to members of the public tomorrow (1 April).

"Every Zimbabwean who is above 18 years must have his/her name in the voters roll in order to maintain the number of constituencies in the province. Let us encourage those who are based across our borders to come and register even if they are not going to vote.This excercise is very important because that is where the national cake is shared," said Nyoni.

Statistics at hand revealed that only four out of the 13 constituencies meet the threshold.

These are namely Beitbridge East 34 733, Gwanda Central 27 592, uMzingwane 25 473 and Insiza North 25 858.

However, if the remaining constituencies fail to meet the threshold chances of them being merging are very high.

Bulilima East and West could be merged as they currently have 17 977 and 15 966 voters respectively while Matobo South and North have 15 824 and 19 103 voters respectively.

Mangwe has 18 486 voters, Insiza South 14 664 voters, Gwanda South 15 523 voters, North 16 173 and Beitbridge West has 16 427 voters.

Source - cite.org.zw

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

1 hr ago | 33 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1665 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

7 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

7 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

7 hrs ago | 767 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Govt salary talks stall

10 hrs ago | 558 Views

Divorce blow or couples

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

10 hrs ago | 474 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

10 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days