Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO has the highest number of heads of households who have never been married and the lowest percentage of couples living together.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee ZimVAC (2020) Urban Livelihoods Assessment report's latest statistics show that 22 percent of household heads in Bulawayo have never been married.

The Bulawayo percentage is double the national average of head of households who have never been married which sits at 10,5 percent.

The average household head is 40 years of age.

Matabeleland South has the second highest number of household heads that have never been married at 15 percent followed by Masvingo at 14 percent with the other provinces having less than 10 percent. Matabeleland North has 6,1 percent.

The Zimvac report does not state the gender of the household heads or reasons why they are not married.

In another measure, Bulawayo has the least number of married couples at 50 percent and has the lowest divorce rate at eight percent.

Social commentator Mr Cont Mhlanga said the statistics were quite unusual as this is not common.

He said in the past, it was common to have a head of household living in separation but it would be known where the husband or wife would be.

"This is shocking, to hear of heads of households that have never married. My assumptions are that the biggest pressure comes with education where inferiority complex comes in as more women are more educated than men. Then the Ndebele ego does not subscribe to one who is more independent and earns more money than a man. So, what that has done has left some men living their lives minus being married," he said.

Mr Mhlanga said some men opt to live with their children as they do not want to pay maintenance.

"So, they find it better to just pay lobola for their children and take the child, as some believe that through paying maintenance their money would be spent by other men who would have found courtship of the woman they had a child with. The third aspect could be this is the issue of migration," he said

Mr Mhlanga said while in the past years, it was men who would migrate, now its men who remain home looking after children.

Padare/Enkundleni Men's Forum programmes coordinator Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said Bulawayo was once an industrial hub in the country and the closure of some industries may mean more men are unemployed and cannot raise money for lobola.

"It can be the economic situation. For a man to marry he needs money to pay lobola and responsibilities that come with marriage. the economy has also informalised with women now more involved," he said.

Studies in other countries have shown that some people decide not to get married because they want to focus more on themselves or are dissuaded by married friends, are satisfied with current life or want to escape the burdens associated with marriage and parenting.



Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

1 hr ago | 39 Views

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

3 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1770 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

7 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

10 hrs ago | 980 Views

Govt salary talks stall

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Divorce blow or couples

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

10 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

11 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 444 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

11 hrs ago | 267 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days