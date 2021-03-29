Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Thieves break into shop adjacent to Central Police Station

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DARING thieves recently broke into a popular Bulawayo supermarket located a few metres from Central Police Station in the central business district and stole a bottle of brandy and a DVD decoder.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that they were investigating a case in which thieves gained entry into TM Pick n' Pay Fife Street by breaking burglar bars.

"I can confirm that thieves broke into TM Fife Street triggering an alarm connected to Fawcett Security,'' said Ncube, adding that the thieves disconnected a DVD decoder, which they stole together with a 750ml bottle of Viceroy brandy.

"The alarm is linked to Fawcett, which is at a distance away from the scene. Had it been that the security companies are linked to police control rooms, the thieves would have been arrested on the day because our duty is to arrest thieves."

Source - the standard

