Man seeks protection order against 'abusive' mother-in-law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Northvale suburb in Bulawayo last Thursday failed to get a protection order against his mother-in-law whom he was accusing of harassing him and his family.

Hlebiso Ndlovu had hauled Lorinah Zifodya before a Bulawayo magistrate claiming that she was abusive.

But magistrate Nomusa Ncube did not grant the relief sought by Ndlovu on the grounds that he had claimed custody of his children when there was already a court order that denied him such in 2016.

In his submissions, Ndlovu told the court that on December 20 last year, Zifodya fought him at a police station accusing him of infecting her daughter (Ndlhovu's wife) with a sexually transmitted disease. He claimed that his inlaw usually beats up his children in front of him.

Source - the standard

