Zimbabwe women get ODI and Test status

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Women cricket in Zimbabwe will never be the same again after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to grant one-Day International (ODI) and Test status to female teams of all full-member countries following virtual board and committee meetings last week.

only 10 women's teams had ODI and Test status cricket, namely Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The new development will see Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Afghanistan added to the list.

Ireland and the Netherlands are the two associate sides that have both the ODI and Test status.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, considered various current issues in the international game, and presented its recommendations which were approved, and confirmed in a media release from ICC.

"It was decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all full-member women's teams. Additionally, it was agreed that all matches at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games be classified as women's T20 Internationals," the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

The ICC also announced other changes to the women's game.

"Mel Jones (Cricket Australia) and Catherine Campbell (new Zealand Cricket) have been appointed as the full member representatives on the ICC Women's Committee," the statement said.

"Two changes have been approved to the women's ODI playing conditions; firstly, the discretionary 5-over batting powerplay has been removed; and, secondly, all tied matches will be decided by a Super over."

Test status means that Zimbabwe women will have the opportunity to test themselves regularly against the bigger teams in the women's game.

Previously, the Mary-Anne Musona-captained Lady Chevrons only had Twenty20 International (T20I) status.

The last two years have been quite frustrating for the Lady Chevrons who were kicked out of the previous ICC T20 World Cup qualification after the country's suspension from ICC membership.

And as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic the team had to go for close to two years without playing international matches until a visit by Pakistan two months ago.

But the tour had to be cut short due to travel policies of the visiting side's carrier, Emirates Airlines.

However, the decision by the ICC comes at a time that women's cricket has been on a gradual rise in the country following a revamp of the domestic structure by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

Local female cricketers are now receiving regular game time following the establishment of two women's domestic competitions by ZC in October last year.

However, the team will be hoping to play more matches in both the limited-over and longer formats of the game ahead of the qualifiers for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The continental qualifiers will be hosted by neighbours Botswana in October next year.

Source - the standard

