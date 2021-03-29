Polad member faces homicide charge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DEMOCRATIC Opposition Party (DOP) leader Peter Harry Wilson is facing a culpable homicide charge after he was involved in a car accident along the Bulawayo-Plumtree highway which claimed the life of a woman he was travelling with.Wilson was driving a Toyota Hiace last Wednesday when he rammed into a stationary Mercedes Benz truck that had developed a mechanical fault in the middle of the road.One of the passengers, who has been identified as 29-year-old Angerster Chigora of Nketa suburb, died on the spot while three people including Wilson suffered serious injuries.Wilson, a member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform, sustained multiple fractures on his legs.Bulawayo police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said police were carrying out investigations.